Lebanese protesters set fires and break windows at Beirut banks

Frustrated Lebanese protesters caused damage at banks in Beirut on Thursday as Lebanon’s commercial banking institutions marked the 10th day of their strike.

Protesters broke several windows and doors of at least four banks in the Badaro area of the city and set fire to tires outside.

The protests were short-lived, however.

After demonstrators had filtered away, an elderly woman look at a burnt ATM covered in petrol.

“I came to withdraw some money … But the machine is burnt down,” she said.

“Don't worry,” a passer-by said. “They hadn't filled it with money anyway. The open strike means they aren't filling the ATMs with money.”

Lebanese banks began their open-ended strike last week in protest at recent judicial actions. A court recently ruled in favour of a couple who had been involved in a dispute with Lebanon's Fransabank — whose Badaro branch was among those targeted on Thursday — over their blocked deposits.

READ MORE Lebanon's banks close indefinitely after court ruling criticised

The Court of Cassation had ordered that the couple be paid cash, rather than a cheque — which would have been at a much lower value. The Association of Banks in Lebanon said they disagreed with this decision, and announced the strike soon after.

Some banks have been accused of stalling efforts to open up their accounts to judicial investigators.

The protest was organised by United for Lebanon, a collective of lawyers seeking to fight corruption and protect depositors' rights.

“They’ve gone so far beyond any reasonable limits,” said Rami Ollaik, the founder of the group, referring to the banks and their actions.

He warned that unless recent judicial decisions were implemented, the group was ready to go back to article 184 of the penal code, which according to United for Lebanon allows the use of force and the committing of an offence in defence of oneself or one's money.

“This is a demonstration of force and an act of defiance,” said Mr Ollaik, adding there would be “no tolerance for ripping us off further without complying to court decisions”.

The pound has lost more than 95 per cent of its value against the dollar since the start of the economic crisis in 2019. Mr Ollaik said Thursday's developments were “indirectly related” to the severe deprecation of the local currency on the parallel market.

On Thursday, it was trading at more than 80,000 to the dollar, compared with 60,000 at the start of the month, according to websites monitoring the exchange rate.

The depreciation has meant a surge in fuel prices in a country where 80 per cent of the population now lives below the poverty line, according to the UN.