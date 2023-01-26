Lebanon blast investigation: judiciary torn apart by battle of wills

A battle in Lebanon’s judiciary is being waged over the investigation into the powerful 2020 Beirut port explosion, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

The family of the victims have fought for justice, facing stiff political resistance for the past two and a half years.

But in recent days, the investigation is back in the public eye. Here are some of the reasons why.

Why has the investigation suddenly heated up?

This week ― after more than a year of being impeded by high-level political resistance ― the judge assigned to investigate the explosion, Tarek Bitar, resumed the inquiry, which unleashed a storm of political anger against him.

He is the second judge to head the investigation. His predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was dismissed in 2021 after legal challenges by two former ministers whom he had charged with criminal negligence ― Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zaiter.

Judge Bitar has resumed the investigation with charges against many of Lebanon's most powerful figures. So far the list is:

Lebanon’s Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat and three senior judges

Former prime minister Hassan Diab, in office at the time, with homicide with probable intent

Former ministers Mr Khalil and Mr Zaiter

Head of General Security Gen Abbas Ibrahim

Head of State Security Gen Tony Saliba

Why is the investigation such a powder keg and who is in control?

The resistance to Judge Bitar’s charges was immediate and has led to a major legal tug-of-war.

Lebanon’s top prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat, says that Mr Bitar has no right to resume the investigation, which he deems suspended while Mr Bitar, however, cited studies that challenge the suspension’s legality.

On Wednesday, Judge Oueidat responded by ordering the release, “without exception”, of all those who were detained without charge after the explosion. Among those released was the former head of customs, Badri Daher, the most senior official detained in connection with the blast.

Mr Oueidat also filed charges against Mr Bitar for rebelling against the judiciary and banned him from travelling outside the country.

Mr Bitar has been accused, including by Iran-backed Hezbollah, of being close to the United States and conducting a politically motivated investigation, although no evidence was provided to back up this claim.

Supporters of the judge, including many of the families of the victims, want him to continue the push for justice. They protested outside Mr Oueidat’s house on Wednesday night, demanding justice through an unimpeded investigation.

“You are the judges who rule in the name of the people, you are implementing the agendas of politicians … what is this, justice or a theatre?” Cecile Roukoz, the sister of blast victim Joseph Roukoz, told media outside Mr Oueidat’s house.

What is Tariq Bitar investigating officials for?

There is substantial evidence over years that dozens of Lebanese officials were aware of the ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port ― including President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab. There is evidence of officials requesting urgent action to be taken and that people knew the risks.

So Judge Bitar is trying to get to the heart of who knew what and when as well as who was responsible for taking action and why nothing was done.

The port explosion ― one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history ― is seen as highlighting Lebanon's political mismanagement, crony capitalism and corruption.

The blast was caused by nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate — haphazardly stored in a warehouse for more than six years — which ignited on August 4, 2020. The explosion killed at least 218 people, injured thousands and flattened much of the city centre.

An in-depth investigation by The National in 2021 found substantial evidence that numerous port and ministry officials knew the danger the nitrate posed and requested action. No one, however, accepted blame for the ammonium remaining at the port or its exploding.

What happens now?

Mr Bitar’s investigation may once again be on ice.

General Prosecutor Oueidat has made it clear he still considers the investigation suspended, despite Mr Bitar’s legal challenge.

He and others charged in the blast have made it clear they have no intention of co-operating with the investigation as it stands now.

But Mr Bitar has a reputation for being a relentless prosecutor, unswayed by political pressure — an anomaly in a country where the judiciary can be heavily politicised, appointments are made by politicians, and political assassinations are not uncommon.