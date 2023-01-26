Clashes in Beirut as crowds rally outside Justice Ministry over blast probe

Families of the Beirut port blast victims protested on Thursday against yet another judicial blockage in the investigation.

There was anger and anguish as dozens of family members chanted slogans outside the Justice Palace in Beirut.

The explosion in 2020 killed more than 220 people in Lebanon's capital.

On Wednesday, Lebanon's chief prosecutor ordered the release of all those detained in connection with the blast and filed charges against Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the investigation into the explosion.

Mr Bitar had on Monday resumed the investigation after 13 months of delays and legal challenges. He charged a number of officials — including chief prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat as well as the heads of two of Lebanon’s security agencies, the prime minister at the time of the blast Hassan Diab and other judicial officials.

But on Tuesday, Mr Bitar was told by chief prosecutor Oueidat that the highly politicised investigation remained suspended.

Relatives carry portraits of victims of the 2020 Beirut port blast as they protest in front of the residence of Lebanon's Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat in Baabda, east of Beirut, on January 25, 2023. AFP

The legal dispute underlines the uphill challenge in the push for justice, the lack of which has exacerbated the pain felt by the families of the victims.

“We want to send a message to the world that the law has died in Lebanon,” said Mireille Khoury, whose son Elias was one of the victims of the blast.

She said she was “out of words” to describe the developments in the case on Wednesday.

Ms Khoury and relatives of other victims are calling for international support to bring those responsible for the blast to justice.

Mr Bitar has the backing of many families of the victims, but he has also faced severe criticism from his opponents, including some of Lebanon’s most powerful factions. Among those who have called for his dismissal is Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group and political party that has accused the judge of biased and of being influenced by the US.

The explosion happened after a massive stock of ammonium nitrate — which had been stored at the port for years — caught fire. No explanation has been given for why it was there.

The explosion is seen as a damning symptom of decades of mismanagement and corruption in Lebanon.