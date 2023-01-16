Seagulls at Beirut airport a symptom of Lebanon's crisis

A long-running saga involving seagulls, Beirut International Airport and Middle East Airlines (MEA) has threatened to rear its head again in Lebanon.

The country’s only international airport sits near the Costa Brava landfill site, a symptom of its repeated waste crises.

The rotting waste has been blamed for attracting a host of seagulls, which pose a danger to aircraft landing and taking off at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

READ MORE European investigators arrive in Lebanon as part of Riad Salameh inquiry

In 2017, after an incoming plane had a near miss with a large flock of the birds, Lebanon's national airline came up with a radical plan to cull them. Then-transport minister Youssef Fenianos had warned of an “emergency … posed to civil aviation movement by the birds”.

Current MEA chairman Mohamad El Hout is now repeating threats of a cull. This month, in an interview with local channel Al Jadeed, he demanded action, urging the Interior Ministry and security forces to intervene “or permit the MEA to bring in hunters”.

In 2017, MEA contracted 125 hunters who killed more than 10,000 seagulls. Mr El Hout defended the move at the time, arguing that passenger safety must be the priority.

But it has not turned out to be a long-term solution. Rights groups have for years been warning that Lebanon's repeated short-term measures to remedy its waste management system were simply a stopgap that failed to tackle the heart of the issue.

Costa Brava was opened in 2016 supposedly as a temporary site to provide an interim solution after the closure of the main landfill receiving waste from Beirut.

Expand Autoplay After losing four relatives to respiratory illness, Zeina Matar fled her hometown north of Lebanon's capital Beirut, where she says a decaying power plant generates little electricity but very deadly pollution. Thick black smoke sometimes billows from its red and white chimneys, leaving a grey haze in the air above the Zouk Mikael industrial district, where the toxins remain trapped by a nearby mountain chain. All photos: AFP

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, who did not respond to requests for comment, recently said his ministry had proposed noise machines at the airport to scare off the seagulls — but had not received a response from the interior department.

Environmental groups have pointed out that Lebanon is a signatory to international treaties that protect birds such as seagulls, and they are say the focus should be on what attracts the seagulls — the Lebanese rubbish crisis and the Costa Brava landfill site.

“The right solution would be to eradicate the causes attracting the birds and the closure of the Costa Brava landfill,” the Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon said in 2017.

Some unfortunate events have taken place at Beirut’s airport, including celebratory gunfire in nearby areas on December 31 hitting two stationary aircraft.

Lebanon is embroiled in a political crisis, with no president since the end of October and a caretaker government severely stripped of power.