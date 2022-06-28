Lebanon's central bank workers protest against 'unjust' legal proceedings regulator faces

Lebanon’s central bank, Banque du Liban (BDL), closed its doors on Tuesday as employees held a one-day strike to protest against legal proceedings the regulator is currently facing.

A committee representing BDL employees said the warning strike was a way for them to appeal against “the unjust situation against the central bank and its employees, and to avoid later escalation”.

Central bank chief Riad Salameh has found himself at the centre of two separate corruption investigations in the country but has failed to appear at several hearings.

He has been charged with illicit enrichment, alongside his brother Raja. Mr Salameh also faces investigations in several EU countries.

Security forces raided a home belonging to Mr Salameh last Wednesday after an overnight stakeout.

Before that, his brother spent a month in detention and was released on May 22 after paying a record bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds ($3.7 million).

Raja Salameh's detention had been ordered by Judge Ghada Aoun in a case related to the purchase and rental of apartments in Paris.

Lebanon's central bank chief has come under intense scrutiny since the country’s financial collapse began in 2019, which has pushed more than three quarters of the country into poverty.