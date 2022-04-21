Beirut port blast suspect stopped at Chile airport wanted by Interpol

The Portuguese man was apprehended at Santiago airport and sent back to Madrid

Apr 21, 2022

Police in Chile arrested a Portuguese man wanted by Interpol on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 Beirut port blast that devastated the Lebanese capital and killed more than 215 people.

The man, who was not identified, was intercepted by agents of the Chilean Investigation Police when he arrived in Santiago on a flight from Spain. He was sent back to Madrid, police said.

The warrant for his arrest states he is wanted for his involvement in allegedly bringing "explosive elements" into Lebanon that were linked to the massive blast at Beirut's port on August 4, 2020, said airport police official Christian Saez, according to the Associated Press.

The man was prevented from entering Chile and put on a plane back to Spain in co-ordination with Interpol, said Mr Saez.

On August 4, 2020, a fire at a warehouse at the Beirut port spread to a stockpile of tonnes of abandoned ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertiliser or industrial explosives.

An investigation by The National found the ammonium nitrate had been left at the port for several years before the blast and was unloaded from a ship that brought it to Beirut before the owners ran out of money for the onward journey.

Updated: April 21, 2022, 5:30 AM
