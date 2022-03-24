Lebanon military court charges Samir Geagea over Beirut violence

A Lebanese military court has charged Christian politician Samir Geagea over the deadly violence in Beirut last October, according to a judicial source.

Mr Geagea's Lebanese Forces Party rejected the charges and branded said it was a political attack.

The charges against Mr Geagea stem from an incident in October when unknown gunmen opened fire on a gathering of supporters of the Shiite majority Hezbollah and Amal parties in October to demand that the judge leading a probe into the 2020 Beirut port blast step down after attempting to summon high profile political figures for questioning.

"It’s another political message directed through this court. I didn’t see Mr Geagea in the streets holding machine guns and launchers and RPG shooting at people," a media source in the LF told The National.

At least seven people were killed in the shooting at the protest, all of whom are were either supporters of Hezbollah or the Amal Movement.

Hezbollah accused Mr Geagea's Lebanese Forces of fielding snipers who shot at protesters from the rooftops in the Ain El Remmaneh area of Beirut.

Violence broke out near the protest, fueling fears the country could spiral into another civil war.

This is a developing story ...