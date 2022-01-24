Lebanon's Saad Hariri says he will not run in elections

Two-time prime minister Saad Hariri said on Monday that he had suspended his participation in Lebanese politics and would not run in the coming elections, in a widely anticipated move that leaves the Sunni Muslim community with no clear leader as the country struggles with its worst economic crisis to date.

In an emotional address, Mr Hariri asked members of his political party, the Future Movement, to also withdraw from politics. Mr Hariri said that the party would not present candidates in the elections.

“I announce my suspension from politics and I ask my family in the Future Movement to do the same,” he said. “I am not presenting myself as a candidate in the parliamentary elections and am not presenting any candidates from the Future Movement or in the name of the Future Movement.

“I am convinced that there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon under Iranian influence,” he said.

Speculation about Mr Hariri's intentions was rife in Beirut since his return on Wednesday from a several-month stay in the UAE.

A veteran politician, Mr Hariri, 51, succeeded his late father and former prime minister Rafik Hariri when he was assassinated in 2005 as the leader of the Future Movement, which largely represents Lebanon's Sunni Muslim community.

His retreat from political life is widely viewed by Lebanese media as a new chapter in local politics. No other dominant Sunni leader has yet emerged but several politicians are vying for the position, including Mr Hariri's brother Bahaa.

Mr Hariri's businesses, mostly inherited from his billionaire father, have faced difficulties in the past years, including the closure of the family's construction company in Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Power in Lebanon is shared along political lines and prime ministers are always Sunni Muslim, while the president is Christian and the parliament speaker is Shiite Muslim.

Local media reported at the weekend that Mr Hariri's supporters drove from all over the country to his house in Beirut, waving his party's blue flag and asking him to participate in the electoral process.

Mr Hariri responded by saying that his home would “remain open to all".