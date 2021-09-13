Lebanon's new government meets for first time

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is holding the first meeting of his Cabinet on September 13, 2021. AFP

Lebanon’s newly formed government met for the first time on Monday to discuss the next steps to save the country from economic collapse.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati formed a government on Friday, ending 13 months of caretaker governance as political leaders fought over ministerial shares of the upcoming Cabinet.

“The country requires exceptional measures,” Mr Mikati said from the presidential palace in Baabda, a Beirut suburb.

“We all have to sacrifice.”

Political parties who are widely blamed for the present crisis named most of the 24 ministers in government. The Cabinet must now restart negotiations with international lenders to save Lebanon from a severe economic crisis that pushed nearly 80 per cent of the population below the poverty line according to UN data.

The Cabinet is also expected to lift subsidies, which Mr Mikati has said the country can no longer afford, and prepare for a parliamentary election due in eight months.