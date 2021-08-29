Fuel fight escalates into sectarian clashes in south Lebanon

Motorists wait in a queue outside a closed petrol station in Beirut. Lebanon's central bank has been struggling to secure foreign currency to import fuel. AFP

A dispute over scarce fuel supplies spilt over into sectarian violence in south Lebanon at the weekend, prompting condemnation from religion-based parties.

The violence started when villagers from Anqoun Aina tried to force a petrol station in the nearby town of Maghdoushe to open on Friday, so they could fill their tanks, according to reports by the National News Agency.

A knife fight ensued, leaving six people injured.

On Sunday, villagers from Anqoun Aina attacked residents of Maghdoushe and vandalised their cars in retaliation for Friday’s incident.

The town mayor issued a statement calling for security forces to “do their part and arrest the aggressors”, saying, “No one will be allowed to insult the people of this town or attack them or their property.”

Politicians condemned the incident, which sparked fears that hardship created by Lebanon's economic collapse was intensifying the sectarian divisions that fed 15 years of civil war.

Anqoun Aina is predominantly Shiite, while Maghdoushe is mainly Christian.

Local TV station LBCI reported that the attackers in Maghdoushe vandalised Christian icons, although The National could not verify this claim.

Villagers in Anqoun Aina issued a statement on Sunday that said the dispute was purely “personal”.

“The people of Anqoun strongly condemn the tragic accident that some young men instigated the day before yesterday at the Total station in Maghdoushe,” they said.

The Shiite Amal movement denied any involvement in the violence. The group is a close ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and holds sway in south Lebanon.

“We have nothing to do with what happened in the town of Maghdoushe and consider it totally unacceptable,” it said.

“This is not in line with values of co-existence cherished by the movement.”

Maghdoushe municipality said it called the office of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who heads the Amal movement, asking him to “immediately intervene”.

Former Christian MP Samy Gemayel condemned disputes with weapons, saying “the latest is what we saw today in Maghdoushe and that quickly turned sectarian”.

Fights over fuel at petrol stations have become common as motorists queue for hours amid severe shortages.

The central bank has been struggling to secure foreign currency to import fuel, medicine and other essential goods.

Lebanon's civil war from 1975 to 1990 pitted mostly Muslim pro-Palestinian parties against right-wing, mostly Christian groups. A power-sharing agreement between the country’s 18 sects ended the war and still stands today.

Under this, Lebanon’s president is always a Christian Maronite, the prime minister a Muslim Sunni and the parliament speaker a Muslim Shiite.

Name: Colm McLoughlin Country: Galway, Ireland Job: Executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free Favourite golf course: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club Favourite part of Dubai: Palm Jumeirah

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

