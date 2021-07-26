Najib Mikati: Billionaire businessman named Lebanon's next prime minister

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun (L) meeting with two-time premier Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda

President Michel Aoun on Monday designated former premier Najib Mikati to form a new Cabinet following almost a year of political paralysis that exacerbated the small Mediterranean nation’s financial meltdown.

Mr Mikati won the backing of 72 MPs, including those affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, its Shiite ally Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's Amal Movement, former prime minister-designate Saad Hariri's Future Movement and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt's Progressive Socialist Party.

Speaking from Baabda Palace after the announcement, Mr Mikati thanked MPs who backed him and said he hoped those who did not will co-operate with him to 'find solutions' and form a new government.

"I don't have a magic wand and can't perform miracles ... but I have studied the situation for a while and have international guarantees," Mr Mikati said.

He said he is confident he can form a government to implement the French reform initiative includes a government of experts able to pass the reforms needed to tap into millions in pledged foreign economic aid.

“Extinguishing the fire can only be done with the co-operation of all the Lebanese and I am reassured. I would not have taken this step if I did not have external guarantees and if I did not know that someone wanted to put out the fire,” Mr Mikati said.

The billionaire businessmen, however, failed to secure the support of any of the country’s major Christian parties - the biggest of which are the Free Patriotic Patriotic Movement founded by the president and currently led by his son-in-law MP Gebran Bassil and its political rival, the Lebanese Forces.

Mr Mikati was nominated for the post, which is reserved for a Sunni Muslim under Lebanon’s confessional powersharing system, by a club of former prime ministers led by Mr Hariri.

Mr Hariri stepped down earlier this month after a months-long standoff with the president whom he accused of blocking the formation of a government of non-partisan experts in which Mr Bassil would lack any veto power.

On Monday, Mr Hariri said he nominated Mr Mikati, a two-time former premier, to form a government in line with the same principles he had upheld during his failed bid.

“I nominated Mikati on the basis that he will follow the same constitutional path that we agreed upon ... to form a government as soon as possible,” Mr Hariri told reporters at the presidential palace following his meeting with the president on Monday.

Hezbollah, a staunch ally of Mr Aoun, downplayed the prospects that a new prime minister-designate will lead to the quick formation of a new Cabinet, hinting that a political agreement over its makeup remains far from certain.

"Today, with the emergence of indications that allude to the possibility of forming a government, which we don't know whether it will succeed or not, it is normal that our bloc supports this possibility," the head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Mohamad Raad, said after nominating Mr Mikati.

Mr Bassil, an ally of Hezbollah and the target of corruption-related US sanctions, did not however follow suit. He denied Mr Mikati the support of a large Christian parliamentary bloc.

It remains to be seen whether Mr Mikati will secure Mr Bassil’s vote of confidence in Parliament if the prime minister-designate manages to reach an agreement with the president over the Cabinet’s lineup.

The president sparred with Mr Hariri for months before the former prime minister stood down and nominated Mr Mikati. Mr Aoun had argued that Mr Hariri was seeking to dictate the Cabinet lineup in violation of the constitution.

Mr Bassil’s decision not to back Mr Mikati indicated that he would suffer the same fate as Mr Hariri and prolong the deadlock that has accentuated Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis.

The crisis, which gripped the country since late 2019, plunged over half the population into poverty as the national currency lost over 90 per cent of its value against the dollar.

The Lebanese pound gained 10 per cent early Monday morning as news of Mr Mikati’s imminent designation emerged.

The pound had dropped by over 20 per cent since Mr Hariri announced he was abandoning efforts to form a Cabinet amid a deepening political rift with the president.

The currency crisis led to shortages in vital imports of medication and fuel, causing disruptions in electricity, water supplies and internet connectivity.

The crisis was compounded by the massive explosion that hit Beirut port last August, killing over 200 people and destroying thousands of properties across the capital.

The explosion forced caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab’s resignation, leaving the country without a functioning government since.

The international community has said financial support is contingent on the formation of a Cabinet that enacts reforms to fight corruption and kickstart the economy.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Chinese Grand Prix schedule (in UAE time) Friday: First practice - 6am; Second practice - 10am Saturday: Final practice - 7am; Qualifying - 10am Sunday: Chinese Grand Prix - 10.10am

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Director: Ron Howard 2/5

W.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

