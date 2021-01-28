Jordan’s King Abdullah tells Davos that protecting refugees is a global responsibility

wo13 JAN Dr Adel Belbaisi Dr Adel Belbaisi, Executive Director Advisor of Global Health Development, has been working with Jordan's Ministry of Health in the Kingdom's Covid-19 response. Amy McConaghy/The National (Amy McConaghy/The National)

King Abdullah of Jordan said protecting refugees is a global responsibility during the pandemic and called for Covid-19 vaccines to be circulated equitably to include the world’s poorest countries.

He told the World Economic Forum’s Davos 2021 that the new year began with many of the same challenges that marked 2020 as the virus continues to “ravage our world”. King Abdullah said “we have barely scratched the surface of its long-term humanitarian and economic implications”.

But he said there was a glimmer of hope because of the development of vaccines, as he urged the global community to work together.

“We must ensure the efficient and equitable distribution of Covid vaccines as well as treatments. It is a moral duty to treat the vaccine as a global public good that ensures that low income and poor countries are not left at the end of the waiting line as high income countries buy the majority of the most promising vaccines,” said King Abdullah, who has already been vaccinated.

“Amid these challenging times, safeguarding the health and well-being of refugees remains a global responsibility.”

Jordan began inoculating refugees this month. Nearly 2,000 people in the country's refugee camps have tested positive for Covid-19 since last September.

He said as host of “the second highest number of refugees per capita globally, Jordan continues to protect refugees in its pandemic response, and we are among the first countries in the world to start vaccinating refugees for free”.

"But international support is also essential. We must collectively work to develop new policy tools to help us address the problems of today and tomorrow," King Abdullah said.

Jordan has recorded more than 323,000 cases of Covid-19 and at least 4,262 deaths.

King Abdullah drew attention to global warming as he called for a recovery that prioritises green energy and renewable investments.

He also said it was crucial that the global digital divide be reduced so that labour forces could be prepared for the “jobs of tomorrow”.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner No Riesgo Al Maury, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Marwa W’Rsan, Sam Hitchcott, Jaci Wickham. 6pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Dahess D’Arabie, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi. 6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m Winner Safin Al Reef, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,200m Winner Thulbaseera Al Jasra, Shakir Al Balushi, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 80,000 2,200m Winner Autumn Pride, Szczepan Mazur, Helal Al Alawi.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Fifa Club World Cup quarter-final Esperance de Tunis 0

Al Ain 3 (Ahmed 02’, El Shahat 17’, Al Ahbabi 60’)

