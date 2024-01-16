Jordan opposes continued Israeli presence in Gaza after war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordan rejects any security role for Israel in Gaza when the war is over, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday, as the US and Israel talk of post-conflict scenarios.

Mr Safadi said any plans for a postwar phase must be based "on rejection of any security role for Israel in Gaza or any Israeli presence" in the area.

He said that any "approaches" to shape the future of Gaza must be preceded by international pressure to stop Israel's aggression in the enclave.

"This war is threatening the security of the whole region. It is time to stop it," Mr Safadi said after meeting Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Amman.

Support for Gaza runs particularly high in Jordan, partly because a large part of its population are descendants of Palestinians who fled the creation of Israel in 1948, and Israel's expansion in the 1967 Middle East War.

Jordan, along with Egypt, were the first Arab countries with a peace treaty with Israel. The kingdom also has security co-operation with Israel and a defence pact with the US.

Ten days ago, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Palestinians should be in charge of Gaza after the war but did not rule out presence of Israeli troops.

On a visit to the Middle East last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington wants to see the integration of Israel in the region after the war, "with security assurances and commitments from regional countries", and " a Palestinian state – at least a pathway to get to that state".

Mr Blinken's trip included meetings with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Israel.

Israel pulled out from Gaza in 2005, two years before Hamas took control of the area from the Fatah faction of President Mahmoud Abbas, in a Palestinian civil war.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which is supported by Iran, started on October 7, when Hamas and other militant groups killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an attack on southern Israel.

They also took more than 240 Israelis hostage.

The subsequent Israeli offensive on the enclave has killed more than 24,100 people, according to Gazan health officials, who have given no estimate for the number of combatants killed.

Mr Safadi said international powers must stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and radicals in his cabinet from "imposing an extremist agenda that prolongs and expands this aggression".

"Any vision for the future must aim at a comprehensive solution," he said.