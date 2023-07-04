Jordan’s Foreign Minister arrives in Turkey for two-day trip after Syria visit

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for a two-day visit, during which he will hold talks with senior officials, Ankara has announced.

During the visit Mr Safadi will meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Safadi’s visit to Turkey comes a day after he met Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus. The issue of Syrian refugees was high on the agenda during talks between the two.

Jordan, which shares a border with Syria and hosts 1.3 million Syrian refugees, played a crucial role in the once-pariah state's return to the Arab League. It hosted regional talks in May between Syrian, Saudi, Iraqi and Egyptian officials in an initiative to reach a political solution to the years-long crisis.

READ MORE: Syrian refugees in Jordan struggling as economic pressures worsen

The meeting with Mr Al Assad “focused on the issue of refugee returns and the necessary measures to facilitate the voluntary return” of Syrians from Jordan, Amman said.

“We have offered everything we can to ensure them a dignified life,” Mr Safadi said at a news conference after the meeting. “But what we are sure of is that the refugees’ futures lie in their country.”

The minister said that securing critical infrastructure and basic necessities would speed up voluntary returns, especially as international aid for refugees continues to decline.

A Syrian family walk near Balikligol lake in Sanliurfa, Turkey, in May last year. AFP

The issue of Syrian refugees is also expected to feature in Mr Safadi’s talks in Turkey on Tuesday.

Turkey hosts around 3.6 million Syrian refugees who fled to the country during its 12-year-long civil war, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long expressed the aim of repatriating as many who want to return as possible, while supporting those who wish to remain. Within parts of Syria held by Ankara-backed militia groups and accompanying Turkish forces, Turkey has also undertaken an effort to build housing for returnees.

Meanwhile, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths pushed the Security Council on Thursday to extend for 12 months its approval of a long-running humanitarian aid operation that delivers help to millions of people in north-west Syria from Turkey.

Authorisation by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the UN operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-controlled areas of Syria since 2014.

A crackdown by Mr Al Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Russia backing the Assad regime and the US supporting the opposition. Millions of people have fled Syria, mostly to Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.