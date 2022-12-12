Jordan's lorry and public transport drivers end week-long strike over fuel prices

Lorry and public transport drivers in Jordan have reached an agreement to end a week-long strike over low wages and an increase in fuel prices.

The Bus Owners' Association and Transport Services and Taxi Owners' Union agreed to end the strike as of Monday morning after an increase cash subsidies for the passenger transport sector was agreed in return for not raising fares, the Land Transport Regulatory Commission said.

The increase in cash support will last for three months and will be reviewed and renewed periodically.

The lorry driver strike in Jordan expanded over the past few days to include various means of transport.

The LTRC says Jordan has 21,000 lorries, including those transporting cargo and containers.

Spokeswoman Abla Washah told the Anadolu Agency last week that demands from the striking lorry drivers “included a reduction in fuel prices”.

“We are trying to reach understandings to preserve and perpetuate this sector,” Ms Washah said.

The nationwide strike last week resulted in an almost complete suspension of inland operations at Aqaba port, local reports said, while all export operations were suspended.

Lorry drivers initially went on strike and were joined by around 200 rideshare app and yellow cab drivers, who blocked the Abdoun Corridor in Amman on Wednesday.