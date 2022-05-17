Jordan will avoid food shortages but not higher prices, says government

Jordanian authorities have assured consumers that the kingdom has enough food, but cautioned that it will not be possible to completely insulate the country from global trends driving up costs.

Jordan, one of the biggest recipients of US aid, has remained stable in the past decade as economic and political upheaval hit other parts of the region.

It has weathered previous global economic shocks, including fuel and wheat price surges before the 2008 financial crisis.

But high prices since the pandemic — driven up further by the war in Ukraine in the past two months — have affected most of the country’s 10 million population.