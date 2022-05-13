Jordan's King Abdullah declares 40 days of mourning for UAE's Sheikh Khalifa

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said the death of the UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa was like losing a brother as commemorations poured in after the death of the Emirati leader.

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of The President, Sheikh Khalifa, on Friday. He was 73.

Leaders around the world have started expressing their condolences.

“We have lost a dear brother and an outstanding leader who inherited wisdom from his late great father Sheikh Zayed and dedicated his life to serving his country and the Arab and Islamic nations,” King Abdullah said, the state-run Petra News Agency reported.

The Royal Hashemite Court declared a 40-day period of mourning to mark the passing of Sheikh Khalifa while the government issued a national three-day period with flags at half-staff.

Read more World leaders mourn death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

“The Royal Hashemite Court mourns with great sadness, sorrow and deep affection, the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, who passed away today,” a statement from the court said.

"The Royal Hashemite Court, as it mourns the great deceased [leader], expresses the profound grief and affection of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and affirms the Kingdom’s support for the United Arab Emirates and the brotherly Emirati people in this difficult circumstance.”

Prime minister Bishr Al Khasawneh joined the king and offered his condolences on behalf of the Jordanian government.

“Today we have lost an outstanding and loyal Arab leader, who devoted his life to serving his country and the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations,” Mr Al Khasawneh said.

He said Sheikh Khalifa had “continued the march of achievement, goodness, giving and strength and [made the UAE] a model for development and modernity in our region and the world at large”.