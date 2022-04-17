Queen Rania shares picture of Jordan's King Abdullah recovering after surgery

Queen Rania of Jordan has posted a photo on Instagram of her husband King Abdullah as he recovers from surgery on a slipped disc in Germany and thanked well-wishers for their messages.

Describing the king as "the dearest person to my heart", Queen Rania said she was "grateful" that the surgery was successful.

"Many thanks to all Jordanians who sent their warm wishes for his majesty's swift recovery and return," she wrote in the caption.

The photo shows the queen with an arm around the king as he sits in a chair in what appears to be a hospital room.

The couple have been married since 1993 and have four children.

The royal palace said on Tuesday that the king had surgery on his back in Frankfurt and that the operation was successful. The procedure was urgent because the king had been in so much pain and needed a week of convalescence, the palace said.

King Abdullah, 60, appointed his eldest son, Prince Hussein, who is 27, as regent before he left Amman for Germany last week.

Official Jordanian media said the king had also received calls from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and the leaders of Egypt, Iraq and Palestine.

Sheikh Tamim, the emir of Qatar, phoned the king on Friday to "congratulate his majesty on the success of the surgery", the Petra news agency said.