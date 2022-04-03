Jordan's Prince Hamzah relinquishes the title of prince

Jordan's Prince Hamzah has relinquished the title of prince, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

“After what I have touched and witnessed in recent years, I have concluded that my personal convictions and the values that my father instilled in me, and which I tried hard in my life to adhere to, are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institution,” Prince Hamzah wrote in his statement.

“So from the point of faithfulness to God and consciousness, I do not see any choice except to give up and relinquish the title of prince,” he added.

Earlier this month, Jordan's Royal Court published an apology letter it said came from Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of King Abdullah II who feuded with the monarch last year.

State media said in April that Prince Hamzah bin Hussein was trying to destabilise the kingdom and was involved in a plot that threatened the throne.

