Jordan's King Abdullah discusses Middle East peace with Israeli foreign minister

Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed on Thursday a possible resumption of Middle East peace talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a rare publicised meeting between the monarch and Israeli officials.

The talks in Amman “covered measures to reactivate the peace process, with King Abdullah reaffirming the need to step up efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace”, a statement by the Royal Court said.

“His Majesty reiterated the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, maintain calm and stop unilateral action that undermines the two-state solution,” it continued.

It said “a just peace based on the two-state solution is the key to bolstering regional co-operation".

Israel has normalised ties with several Arab countries over the past two years.

The meeting was preceded by talks between Mr Lapid and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the statement said.

Jordan's ties with Israel worsened after the 11-day war between Israel and the militant group Hamas in May last year, with Jordan blaming Israel for causing the conflict by seeking to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem.

But relations have since improved, with the king hosting Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Amman in August.

The two countries agreed in November on a plan for Jordan to produce 600 megawatts of solar power and export it to Israel in return for Israel providing Jordan with 200 million cubic metres of desalinated water.