Jordan reimposes PCR tests for arrivals as coronavirus infections rise sharply

Jordan will reimpose PCR tests for all arrivals into the kingdom, official television reported on Tuesday, as the country battles a third coronavirus wave and infections rise sharply.

From Sunday, passengers arriving by air, land and sea must show a negative PCR test result to be allowed in, the Interior Ministry said.

There are no exceptions for those who are vaccinated and the test will need to be taken less than 72 hours before arrival.

Jordanian authorities lifted most coronavirus restrictions in June and allowed vaccinated passengers from many countries to enter without a PCR test result, in a move aimed at reviving tourism.

But last month the government announced that a third coronavirus wave had hit Jordan, with officially confirmed infections rising sharply to 25,000 a week.

The announcement was made as the new Omicron variant spread across the globe.

The authorities had dismissed suggestions that there could be a return to lockdowns and other restrictions, because of economic needs.

But a senior health official suggested last week that some restrictions could be reimposed.

The kingdom of 10 million people is in severe economic downturn and unemployment is officially at a record high of about 24 per cent.

The latest official data show that 30 people died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Jordan, taking the official toll to 11,817.

Jordanian authorities have recorded almost one million infections.