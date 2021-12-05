Jordan court jails five over Al Salt Hospital Covid-19 deaths

A Jordanian civil court on Sunday sentenced five public health staff over the deaths of Covid-19 patients at a government hospital in March when oxygen supplies cut out.

The five, all staff at Al Salt Hospital in central Jordan including hospital director Abdulrazzaq Al Khashman and his deputy, were held responsible for the 10 deaths and handed three-year jail terms.

Read More Jordan fears third wave and Omicron spread will batter fragile recovery

The court found eight other defendants in the case, including two senior Health Ministry officials, not guilty. The 13 defendants were all men.

The hospital deaths led to the resignation of Health Minister Nathir Obeidat and the intervention of King Abdullah who visited the hospital and met families.

The deaths also sparked demonstrations across Jordan demanding the removal of the government that led to hundreds of arrests.

This is a developing story …