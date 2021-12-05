Jordan court jails five over Al Salt Hospital Covid-19 deaths

Eight others, including two senior Health Ministry officials, were found not guildty in the case that sparked demonstrations across Jordan in March

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Dec 5, 2021

A Jordanian civil court on Sunday sentenced five public health staff over the deaths of Covid-19 patients at a government hospital in March when oxygen supplies cut out.

The five, all staff at Al Salt Hospital in central Jordan including hospital director Abdulrazzaq Al Khashman and his deputy, were held responsible for the 10 deaths and handed three-year jail terms.

Read More
Jordan fears third wave and Omicron spread will batter fragile recovery

The court found eight other defendants in the case, including two senior Health Ministry officials, not guilty. The 13 defendants were all men.

The hospital deaths led to the resignation of Health Minister Nathir Obeidat and the intervention of King Abdullah who visited the hospital and met families.

The deaths also sparked demonstrations across Jordan demanding the removal of the government that led to hundreds of arrests.

This is a developing story

Updated: December 5th 2021, 8:52 AM
Breaking newsJordanMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Jordanian court jails five over Al Salt Covid-19 hospital deaths
An image that illustrates this article Postcard: Amman chef's Arabic cookies rise above mass-produced rivals
An image that illustrates this article Jordanian pastry maker keeps tradition of maamoul making alive
An image that illustrates this article In pictures: A Jordanian bakery makes maamoul cookies