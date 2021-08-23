King Abdullah of Jordan and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in 2018. Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

He has sought to forge security and economic ties with Moscow, and accommodate Russia on Syria.

King Abdullah and Mr Putin will discuss the situations in both Afghanistan and Syria, Jordanian media reported.

Last month, the king told CNN the world should be “sympathetic” to the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan but that such a decision could lead to a resurgence in terrorism in the country in a few years.

Pro-Iranian militant groups in the Middle East, particularly Hezbollah, have publicly celebrated the US withdrawal.

They say it demonstrates the futility of having the US as an ally.

King Abdullah has met Mr Putin more than a dozen times since he became monarch in 1999.

Security contacts between Jordan and Russia increased after Moscow’s military intervention in Syria in 2015.

Russian firepower propped up the Assad regime, allowing it and Iranian-backed militias to capture most territory held by opposition forces.

Moscow sent troops to Syria’s southern border with Jordan, where Jordanian officials say Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militias are active.

The Kremlin has made it clear it wants Jordan and other Arab countries to normalise relations with the regime of Bashar Al Assad and re-admit Syria to the Arab League. It also wants Arab and western countries to pay for reconstruction in the country.

The Arab League suspended relations with Damascus in November 2011, soon after the regime cracked down on the uprising against five decades of Assad family rule.

King Abdullah has sought to balance Russian requests with Jordan’s ties with the US.

In the past few weeks, official Jordanian media have touted the potential benefits of improving transport links and trade with areas of Syria controlled by the Assad regime.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have fled to Jordan in the past decade. Only Lebanon and Turkey have more Syrian refugees.

Unlike Lebanon, Jordan has not put pressure on them to return, saying instead that their safety must come first.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.