ISIS issues warning to Iraqi Sunnis but struggles to regroup

The self-declared Islamic State group renewed threats against Sunni tribal fighters who are aligned with the Iraqi government amid an increase in attacks by the group, mainly in remote areas.

In a new audio message aired late on Tuesday and attributed to the group’s spokesman, Abu Hamza Al Qurashi, ISIS warned Sunni fighters “not to deceive yourselves that you are safe and that our swords can’t reach you, but we are delaying raiding your houses in the hope you repent.”

The message was issued a day after a failed assassination attempt against a prominent Sunni tribal leader who leads a group of fighters in southern Baghdad, police said.

Sheik Kamal Shafiq Al Jaboui escaped with serious injuries, but his condition is stable, police added.

In a separate attack in a remote village in the province of Diyala, east of Baghdad, at least 10 ISIS militants attacked a tribal sheik’s house on Monday, killing him and his wife before demolishing the house, police added.

Clashes with local Sunni tribal fighters lasted for about two hours during which an undisclosed number of civilians were killed and wounded, they added.

In the audio message titled: “And you will be Superior (in Victory) if you are Indeed (True) Believers”, Al Qurashi hailed the militants in central and northern Iraq where they launch almost daily lethal attacks against security forces and government-sanctioned paramilitary troops.

In the nearly 38-minute audio recording, he called on the militants to release “prisoners of atheists and apostates.”

ISIS previously led successful mass jailbreaks in 2014 in Baghdad and Tikrit, boosting the ranks of their fighters. But they have since been unable to conduct successful jailbreak operations.

During the peak of ISIS’ power in 2014, the “apostate” label was not restricted to non-Muslims, but also many practicing Sunni Muslims who did not adhere to their narrow worldview.

He called upon the militants to attack judges and investigators, claiming the group’s claimed Caliph has set a financial reward for anyone who "chops off the heads" of investigators.

At its height, the group overran nearly one-third of Iraq and Syria together between mid-2014 and late 2017. Thousands of foreign jihadists joined from around the world as ISIS established an enormous footprint that stretched across both countries.

Nearly four years after declaring the group defeated, its militants are still able to regroup, move and carry out attacks, albeit in remote areas.

But this still poses a challenge to the Iraqi security forces.

Attacks are still at historic lows, particularly in urban areas where the organisation seeks most influence.