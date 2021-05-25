Protesters killed in Baghdad as violence flares at anti-government rallies

Two protesters have died after being shot as clashes erupted between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, Iraqi security officials and a rights monitor said.

Security forces on Tuesday used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones, witnesses and Iraqi officials told AFP.

Iraqi protesters were gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on Tuesday to demand accountability for the assassination of dozens of prominent activists in recent months.

Shortly before sunset, the peaceful protests turned violent.

Ali Al Bayati, a member of the semi-official Iraqi Human Rights Commission told The National that tens of people were injured and security vehicles were set on fire in Tahrir Square.

Anti-riot police and army troops were deployed early morning in the capital's main intersections and squares, ahead of the planned protests.

"We will go out and protest against the government's lack of action and broken promises to meet our demands," Inas Jabbar, an activist from Baghdad, told The National.

"We need accountability. We are surrounded by security and police in Tahrir Square but we will fight until we get justice.”

A wave of deadly attacks on anti-corruption activists and journalists in Iraq has sparked mounting calls to boycott October parliamentary elections, as perpetrators go unpunished.

Some protesters were seen holding posters of activist Ihab Al Wazni, who was killed earlier this month near his home in the southern city of Karbala.

Authorities have consistently failed to publicly identify or charge the perpetrators of the killings, which have not been claimed.

Tuesday’s protests have been arranged under the slogan "I'm Iraqi. Who has killed me?"

Traffic was normal in the capital and authorities did not close roads and bridges.

Small protests also took place early on Tuesday in the provinces of Basra, Najaf and Karbala, as well as on the main highway linking Baghdad to southern provinces.

Activists have repeatedly blamed Iran-linked armed groups that wield influence in Iraq for the killings and intimidation.

Al Wazni had for many years criticised Iraqi armed groups and Iran's meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

The day after he was killed, prominent journalist Ahmed Hassan was also shot in southern Iraq.

Iraq's protest movement started in late 2019, calling for an end to foreign meddling in Iraq's internal affairs, adequate public services and employment opportunities.

Protesters also sought to oust the government, which they believe to be corrupt.

Unlike in 2019, Tuesday's protests were more organised, online and on the ground. Demonstrators gathered in three main areas in Baghdad, and hundreds of protesters joined from the southern provinces.

"We came here today for the sake of our martyrs," Yassin Haider Al Saadi, a 21-year-old medical student from Babil province south of Baghdad told The National.

"We seek justice for them by finding their killers and holding those who protect them accountable," he added.

Mr Al Saadi was protesting at Al Nisoor Square in the west of the capital, receiving updates over the phone from other demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the epicenter of 2019 protests on the opposite side of the capital.

"None of our demands are met. Corrupt officials and the thieves are still free and no one in the government has the courage to chase them simply because this government is brought by the same corrupt parties," he said from the shade of a tree he shared with others from the searing heat.

Mr Al Saadi called Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi's promises to find the killers of activists and fight corruption "all lies".

Dania Shamas has been taking part in the recent protests vowing not to give up, even in the face of violence.

"Today's protests show that the strength and determination inside us will never die," said Ms Shamas, 31, as she was waiting a call on whether to walk to the nearby Judiciary Council building or to Tahrir Square.

"We are out for the sake of our country. Death with dignity is better that life with humiliation," Ms Shamas added.

Renad Mansour, senior research fellow and head of the Iraq initiative at London’s Chatham House, said the government will most likely face more protests this summer.

"There's a huge crisis facing the government's ability to provide services, going the summer authorities are concerned about the hot weather, drought, lack of electricity, especially that it is aware that Iran will cut its electricity supply," Mr Mansour told The National.

The Iraqi expert said unlike October 2019, the current government has learnt how to deal with protests.

"The leadership have learnt to anticipate something like October 2019 protests far better today and part of that has been that they go after potential influencers and leaders before they get to the streets," he said, adding that this increases the campaign of assassinations.

From the southern city of Kut, Ezz Al Deen Kareem travelled for more than two hours to reach Baghdad to protest against the rogue militias that are accused of killing protesters and activists.

"Those parties with militias and uncontrolled weapons have turned the country into a jungle," said Mr Kareem, 30.

"As long as these gangs are among us there will be no security, no stability and no social justice," he added, hoisting an Iraqi flag over his shoulder. But he is optimistic for the future.

"We have achieved a lot since 2019 with the first and the most important achievement is that we are now courageous enough to raise up against them, and I believe that things will be changed steps by steps," he said.

He sees an opportunity in the upcoming elections for change, calling for widespread participation from public.

His friend Ahmed Al Badri from the southern city of Nassiriyah disagrees.

"Entering the election is like committing a suicide," Mr Al Badri said, wearing an Iraqi map pendant, demanding security and protection for independent candidates vying for parliament seats in October elections.

"The current atmosphere is not encouraging," he added.

"We demand fair and safe elections monitored by the United Nations and militias and their parties must not take part," he added.

"We are out to build a nation, we want to salvage Iraq," he said.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

