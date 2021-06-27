King Abdullah lands in Baghdad for summit between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt

The alliance aims to boost economic ties and counter Iran’s growing influence

Iraqi President Barham Salih receives King Abdullah II of Jordan at Baghdad International Airport. Reuters
Iraq will host on Sunday a trilateral summit with Egypt and Jordan, the latest effort by the three countries to shape a geopolitical coalition in the deeply divided region.

Iraqi President Barham Salih received Jordan’s King Abdullah II at Baghdad's international airport. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi arrived in the capital earlier.

The meeting, which also aims to counter Iran’s growing influence, was scheduled in March but delayed because of a deadly train crash in Egypt that month and a plot to stoke unrest in Jordan in April.

The US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s Sunni-led regime has helped Iran to increase its influence through Shiite allies who have ascended to power.

Leaders and senior officials of the New Levant, or Al Mashriq Al Jadeed, alliance have been meeting since early 2019.

Still, progress has yet to be made on exporting electricity to Iraq to reduce the country’s reliance on Iran. The partners are also working out a deal to export Iraqi crude oil through Jordan to Egypt or to international markets.

Iraq also plans to build an oil pipeline with a capacity of 1 million barrels a day to export crude from Jordan’s Port of Aqaba. Of that, 150,000 barrels would supply Jordan's Zarqa refinery.

Published: June 27, 2021 01:31 PM

