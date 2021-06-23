Baghdad struggles to repatriate displaced Iraqis from Syria’s Al Hol camp

Baghdad is facing an uphill battle in its efforts to repatriate approximately 30,000 Iraqis from Syria’s Al Hol detention camp amid growing international concerns the facility could become the next ISIS breeding ground.

Iraqi Minister for Migration and Displacement Evan Faeq Jabro said on Wednesday that Baghdad had already started the process of repatriating 500 Iraqi families living in Al Hol but that the process has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and security concerns.

“These families want to go back to the place of origin, and also for the majority of these families, there was a vetting process and it appeared they had no relations to ISIS,” Ms Jabro told a virtual panel hosted by the US Institute of Peace (USIP).

“The majority of people returning were women and children who were the victims of ISIS.”

“A few of these displaced were members of ISIS, either a father or a member of the family, but of course, we cannot condemn the wife and children for the crime of the father or the husband because traditionally, the woman follows the husband and has no choices at this point.”

The first 94 Iraqi families from Al Hol arrived in Iraq’s Al Jadaa camp last month, only to face intense stigmatisation and pushback from locals and authorities who said they posed a threat to their communities.

Ms Jabro referred to Al Jadaa as “a centre for social rehabilitation” and vowed that the families would be “reintegrated in their communities of origin”.

She also noted that the USIP is collaborating with the Iraqi government to repatriate families from Al Hol.

The internal tension will only increase as the Kurdish-led administration in north-east Syria comes under growing international pressure to clear the camp.

Iraqis make up about half of the 62,000 people detained in Al Hol and more than 80 per cent of its population consists of women and children.

“The people in the Al Hol camp were victims of ISIS,” Ms Jabro said.

“They faced lots of violence, exploitation of women and children. So, it is a duty of the Iraqi government to support all Iraqis in Iraq and abroad.”

Planning Minister Khalid Batal Najm told the USIP panel that Iraq is also working with Saudi Arabia to duplicate deradicalisation programmes for displaced Iraqis returning from the camp.

“The Saudis said that this programme was quite successful in the kingdom because they were able to change the life of radicalised people that were integrated in society,” said Mr Najm.

He also called for more international support to “work on both social and psychological rehabilitation” for returning Iraqis, as these issues compound the problems of security.