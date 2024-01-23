US strikes Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US forces on Tuesday launched an attack on Iran-backed Shiite militias south of Baghdad, two militia sources told The National.

At least five strikes hit targets in the town of Jurf Al Sakhar, they added. There was no immediate word of any casualties. The Pentagon did not immediately comment.

The strikes came after unconfirmed reports of an attack earlier in the day against US forces at Al Asad airbase in Iraq.

In recent months, tension has soared between US troops and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria following dozens of attacks against Americans forces in the two countries.

The attacks began after the outbreak of the Gaza war that broke the year-long calm between the militias and US forces that followed the establishment of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani’s government.

The militias say their attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria are in response to Washington's support for Israel in its fight against Hamas.