Three soldiers killed in an attack in western Iraq

Three soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack on Sunday evening on a military post in western Iraq, the government said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Haditha, but the government claimed ISIS extremists were to blame.

It did not elaborate.

The attackers, armed with sniper rifles and semi-automatic weapons, arrived in two vehicles, a military official told The National. They fled the area after the attack, he said.

Haditha is located about 190 kilometres west of Baghdad.

ISIS surged across northern Iraq and Syria in 2014, seizing the cities of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor in Syria and Mosul in northern Iraq.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017, but the group still operates in isolated pockets of the north and west of the country, carrying out ambushes, assassinations and bombings.

Estimates of the group's strength vary. The CIA estimated that ISIS had between 20,000 and 30,000 fighters at its peak in 2014, while Russia estimated a total force of more than 70,000.

Iraqi officials estimate the group's members now to be in the hundreds.