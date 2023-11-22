US continues Iraq air strikes hitting major base of Iran-backed militias

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least five Shiite militiamen were killed in US air strikes in Iraq early on Wednesday, a Iran-backed militia group said.

Among the targets struck was a major base of powerful militia group Kataib Hezbollah, at Jurf Al Sakhar, a town south of Baghdad the group took over completely during the war with ISIS in 2014, expelling its residents and setting up weapons depots and other military infrastructure.

The US strikes against militia sites in Iraq are in response to attacks on Iraqi bases where American troops are stationed, which have increased alongside Israel's operations against Hamas in Gaza.

“The US Central Command forces conducted discrete, precision strikes against two facilities in Iraq, it said in a statement on X, previously Twitter.

“The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against US and coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups,” it added.

One of these attacks was on November 21 “which involved use of close-range ballistic missiles”, it said.

US aircraft struck two Kataib Hezbollah operations centres in Jurf Al Sakhar, south of Baghdad, and in Anbar province west of Baghdad, two Iraqi security officials told The National. There were casualties, they confirmed, but said further details were yet to emerge.

In a statement posted on social media, Kataib Hezbollah said five of its fighters were killed in Jurf Al Sakhar. Other militia groups said on their social media channels that five fighters were wounded.

There was no word on casualties from the strike in Anbar province, where Iran-backed militias have taken control of a border crossing into Syria, farmland and other infrastructure.

Kataib Hezbollah is a brigade in the Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella grouping of paramilitary brigades consisting primarily of powerful Iran-backed Shiite militias.

Ostensibly, the government supervises the body, but in reality the official security forces such as the army and police have limited control over them.

Late on Monday, US forces were attacked at an airbase west of Baghdad and a US military AC-130 aircraft responded a few hours later, killing one Iran-backed militant linked to Kataib Hezbollah.

The attacks are the first by the US inside Iraq since the Israel-Gaza war began. Previously, the US had only conducted retaliatory air strikes against militia sites in Syria.

Jurf Al Sakhar was one of the main strongholds for Sunni militant groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS after the US-led invasion of 2003.

It came under the control of the insurgents in June 2014, but they were driven out a few months later by security forces in an extremely destructive battle.

Thousands of Sunnis who fled the town have been unable to return because it is under the control of Iran-backed Shiite militias, including Kataib Hezbollah. Human rights groups have condemned what they say is a collective punishment of civilians permanently expelled from the town.

The area has been described as off limits for regular security forces, including the army, while Sunni politicians have repeatedly called for their community to be allowed to return.