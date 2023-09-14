Iraqi Kurds seek solutions to financial woes in Baghdad

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, led a senior delegation to Baghdad on Thursday in a bid to convince the federal government and political parties to release more funds to the cash-strapped region.

The three-province region in northern Iraq is going through harsh times after losing revenue from unilateral oil exports following an International Chamber of Commerce ruling that found Turkey in breach of an agreement with Baghdad by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to sell crude oil in the international market.

Since the oil flows to Ceyhan in Turkey were halted in March, the KRG has lost roughly $4 billion, leaving it depending on budget transfers from Baghdad that the Kurds say are not nearly enough for paying salaries.

“I have returned to Baghdad for continued dialogue with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and leaders from across the political spectrum,” Mr Barzani said on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

“Our aim is simple: defend the constitutional rights of the people in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

“We hope to find solutions to the pending problems."

The delegation included the KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other senior officials.

The arbitration ruling by the ICC, which found that Turkey had broken a 1973 joint agreement with Baghdad, halted about 500,000 barrels of oil per day, some of which was diverted for domestic use.

Since then, Baghdad has been sending funds to the region on a monthly basis but not enough to meet its financial commitments.

Last week, the federal cabinet approved a monthly payment of 500 billion Iraqi dinars ($381.7 million) transfer for September, October and November.

But the KRG says that sum is less than the 906 billion dinars needed for salaries each month.

It has asked for a monthly 1.375 trillion dinars from its share of this year's federal budget, which stands at 198.91 trillion dinars – 12.67 per cent of the total.