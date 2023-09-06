Millions of Shiite Muslims have converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The annual event marks the end of the 40-day mourning period commemorating the death of the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed and revered seventh-century Shiite Imam Hussein.

It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing mainly Shiite faithful not only from Iraq but from across the world to Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Imam Abbas are buried.

Arbaeen, which means “forty” in Arabic, is a tradition deeply rooted in Shiite Islam. It symbolises the end of the mourning period that begins with the holy day of Ashura, during which Imam Hussein and his loyal companions were killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

READ MORE Kuwaiti MPs call for response over Iraqi sea border ruling

Imam Hussein had revolted against the Damascus-based second Umayyad caliph Yazid Ibn Muawiyah, moving from Madinah to outside Karbala in modern day Iraq. To quell the revolt, Yazid sent an army that slaughtered Imam Hussein and most of his family in an area called Al Taf outside Karbala.

His death was a defining moment in Islamic history. It holds a great significance for Shiite Muslims as it represents the struggle against oppression and unwavering commitment to justice and righteousness.

What sets Arbaeen apart is its ability to transcend borders and bring together people from all walks of life.

Millions flock to Iraqi city of Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage

At least three million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq, mainly from Iran, Gulf states, Lebanon, Pakistan, India and even western nations, according to Iraqi Interior Ministry figures.

Religious authorities in Karbala put the number of pilgrims who entered the city over the past 20 days at 22 million, without giving a breakdown of their nationalities.

“There are no countries, no governments and no billions spent to bring all these people here, but it is the love of Hussein which ignites in their hearts that drove them to come out,” Saudi-Tunisian Sheikh Ahmed Salman told the local Al Anwar TV from inside the shrine.

“Doesn't this scene constitute a tangible miracle in the world today?

“This is a miracle by all measures, there is an invisible hand guiding this assembly.”

The message of Imam Hussain uprising is freedom from oppression and standing against oppression and today this message can be a model for the suffered and the oppressed#الاربعين #حبيبي_حُسين

#Arbaeen2023 #abayas #yagmur #زيارة_الاربعين pic.twitter.com/E99ww1o3D0 — Sogand (@Sogand10919) September 6, 2023

For days, many of the pilgrims from within Iraq or neighbouring countries walk long distances to reach the city of Karbala, nestled along the banks of Euphrates river south of Baghdad.

While on the road to Karbala, the black-clad pilgrims, some of whom have babies in strollers, wear caps or put wet cloths on their heads to prevent sunburn. Some hold flags and banners which glorify Imam Hussein.

Once they arrive to the ornately decorated and gold-domed shrines, they start beating their heads and chests and shouting rhymes while some flog themselves with chains.

The shrines are adorned with vibrant banners and illuminated with mainly red and black lights, in reference to Imam Hussein's blood and their mourning, creating a breathtaking spectacle that leaves a lasting impression.

Along the roads to Karbala, Iraqis set up tents to offer free meals and cold drinks for visiting pilgrims. Some volunteers offer massages to pilgrims, a place to rest during their arduous journey and splash them with water to cool them off.

Organising an event of this magnitude comes with its share of challenges. Iraqi authorities, in collaboration with various local and foreign Shiite religious organisations, have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

Iraqi security forces have been deployed along the pilgrimage routes and helicopters hovered to protect participants. Medical facilities have been set up to provide assistance to those in need.

Iraq’s ageing infrastructure, battered by decades of war, neglect and mismanagement, continues to create issues for authorities and pilgrims.

Dozens of pilgrims, mainly Iranians, have died this year in car accidents, while border crossing couldn't cope with the vast number of visitors.