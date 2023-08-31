Iranian and four Iraqis sentenced to life in prison for killing US citizen in Baghdad

An Iraqi court on Thursday sentenced an Iranian and four Iraqis to life in prison for the killing of an American citizen in Baghdad in November last year, court officials told The National.

Stephen Edward Troell, an English teacher, was driving through the capital’s Karrada district when at least two gunmen shot him. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officials did not identify the Iranian and provided no further details about the case.

"The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime," one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell's murder, the source added.

