Iraq's Kurds claim deal reached with Baghdad to resume oil exports from country's north

Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdish region have reached a deal to resume crude oil exports from northern Iraq, a Kurdish official announced on Sunday.

Last week, Iraq halted the operation of a pipeline, stopping about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) being exported from the Kurdistan region and northern Kirkuk fields, after the country won a long-standing arbitration case against Turkey.

The case, filed at the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, centred on the legality of Kurdistan’s unilateral oil exports through Turkey, which Iraq disputed.

In its lawsuit filed in 2014, Baghdad accused Turkey of breaching a 1973 joint agreement by allowing the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) to export oil through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

In defiance of Baghdad, Erbil and Ankara continued their co-operation.

Following several meetings since late last month, “an initial agreement has been reached to resume oil exports through Ceyhan this week”, the head of the KRG's foreign media affairs, Lawk Ghafuri, said in a statement.

He did not give details on the agreement.

An Iraqi oil official in Baghdad denied any such agreement had been reached, saying merely that talks were under way.

Of the 450,000 bpd of exports halted, about 370,000 were from oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan and 80,000 were from northern Kirkuk, a cluster of oilfields controlled by the federal government. The combined total comprises 0.5 per cent of global production.

Excluding output from Kurdistan, Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, exported an average of 3.255 million barrels a day last month.