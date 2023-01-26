Iraq sentences 14 to death over Camp Speicher massacre

Iraq's judiciary has sentenced 14 people to death over the 2014 Camp Speicher massacre.

Baghdad's Central Criminal Court issued the verdict on Thursday under Iraq's antiterrorism law.

More than 1,700 unarmed air force recruits, mainly Shiite, were killed in the massacre as ISIS swept across Iraq.

The killings were one of the worst attacks by the terror group and become a symbol of its brutality.

Dozens have already been sentenced to death for taking part in the attack at the former US base, near the city of Tikrit.

In June 2021, nine men were handed the death sentence for links to the massacre. The judiciary said they had confessed to their involvement in the killings.

A UN team established to investigate ISIS crimes in Iraq and Syria found that seven types of war crimes were committed during the massacre.

Lebanese authorities detained the grandson of Saddam Hussein in August for alleged involvement in the attack.

An Interpol warrant was issued for his arrest when he was stopped in the city of Jbeil.