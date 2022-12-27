Iraq probes smuggling of Captagon pills into Jordan

Iraq has launched a probe following the seizure of six million Captagon pills by Jordan, confirming that the amphetamines had been smuggled through a major crossing between the two countries.

Iraq's customs chief Shakir Al Zuabia ordered the investigation on Monday, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported.

Jordanian authorities announced the seizure of the Captagon pills at the Karamah crossing on Sunday, describing it as one of the largest drug hauls in the kingdom.

The amphetamines, weighing about 1,000kg, were hidden in two shipments of date paste, Jordan Customs said. One shipment contained 509kg and the other 483kg.

Mr Al Zubaidi suspended the director general of the Treibel crossing on Iraq's side of the border, as well as his deputy and five other employees.

Legal action will be initiated against the exporting company, with the investigation expected to be concluded by Thursday, Mr Al Zubaidi said.

Meanwhile, the intelligence department of Iraq's Interior Ministry thwarted an attempt to smuggle a million Captagon pills into the country on Monday.

The department did not mention the country of origin but said the amphetamines had been intercepted “at the Iraqi borders” in western Anbar province.

Four dealers — three foreigners and one Iraqi — were arrested in the border town of Qaim, the department said.

The town is about 400km west of Baghdad, near the Syrian border.

Iraq has long been considered a corridor for the smuggling of drugs to neighbouring countries.

Since 2003, when the US-led invasion removed Saddam Hussein's regime, drug use has increased remarkably.

Expand Autoplay The Captagon pills were hidden inside plastic lemons. Photo: Dubai Police

Security and health officials blame weak governments that followed, as well as widespread corruption among security forces, porous borders and a lack of co-operation between government agencies.

Captagon has become the second most widely used drug in the country, according to the Health Ministry, overtaking tramadol, heroin and hashish.

Iran is the main source of crystal meth found in the country while Syria is the source of most of the Captagon, Iraqi officials have said.

But drugs also come from Turkey or from Iran via the self-ruled Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

As is the case with Iraq, Jordan has stepped up security operations across the kingdom in the past few weeks to curb the illegal trade of the highly profitable drug.

The border with Syria has become the main conduit for the trade of Captagon since Syrian regime forces retook the area from rebels in 2018 after a deal was reached between Russia, the US and Israel.