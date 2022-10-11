Iraq set to elect new president on Thursday a year after elections

Iraq’s Parliament is set to hold a special session on Thursday to elect a new president, one year on from the national election.

A political impasse has gripped the country since last October's poll, with sporadic violence breaking out on the streets of the capital and the southern cities.

The president is chosen by the ruling Kurdish parties and the candidate must be of Kurdish origin, in accordance with Iraqi political traditional.

The announcement by Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi came a day after he led a delegation to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

The delegation included the Iran-backed Co-ordination Framework's nominee for the post, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, and the chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, Falih Al Fayyadh.

Mr Al Halbousi did not say whether an agreement had been struck among the Kurds to put forward a candidate, one of many issues that has delayed forming the new government.

READ MORE Ihsan Abdul Jabbar removed as Iraq’s acting finance minister over mismanagement claims

Mr Barzani dug in his heels and refused to support Barham Salih, the politician Mahmoud Al Hayani, who is linked to the Fatih Coalition within the Co-ordination Framework, told The National.

Mr Barzani is still insisting on changing Mr Salih and picking a "compromise candidate" for the post, Mr Al Hayani said.

A number of names for compromise candidates were discussed at the meeting in Erbil, the capital of the self-ruled Kurdish region, including former water resources minister Abdul-Latif Jamal Rasheed, he said.

He could not confirm on Tuesday if a deal between the Kurds had been reached.