Iraq building collapse: four trapped inside wreckage in Baghdad

Rescue operations continued on Sunday for survivors trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Baghdad, a senior official said.

Emergency teams recovered 13 people with injuries shortly after the four-storey building in Karrada, the Iraqi capital's commercial hub, came down on Saturday.

“There are still four people trapped inside,” Maj Gen Kadhim Salman Bohan, head of the Civil Defence Directorate, told The National.

“We are still working and the progress is slow. We are biting the rubble slowly, but the metal bars are hampering our efforts.”

The building was home to medical labs and pharmacies. It was opened in 2018 as a government-run investment project.

There were few people inside at the time of the collapse because of pro-reform street protests, prompting security forces to close main roads.

On Sunday, paramilitary troops joined civil defence workers to speed up the rescue as police cordoned off the area to keep onlookers and relatives of the missing at a safe distance.

Rescue teams in yellow helmets continued to sift through the cement chunks and rubble, using bulldozers and air hammers to move and break up rubble

Iraqi authorities launched an investigation, but no other details were made public.

Emergency service personnel comfort a man at the scene of a building collapse in Baghdad's Karrada district, Iraq, on Saturday. EPA

There has been an increase in building collapses across Iraq in recent years blamed on widespread corruption, poor government regulation and cheap construction materials.

Many construction companies and contractors ignore safety standards and most buildings are found not to be in compliance with construction codes.

To cut costs, some submit plans to local authorities that have been drawn to minimum safety standards, but then change them during construction.

The consequences of these shortcuts have been catastrophic.

In August, a Shiite shrine outside the city of Karbala south of Baghdad partially collapsed. Eight people, including pilgrims from one family, were killed.

In 2016, the neglect of proper safety measures was blamed for an increase in the number of people trapped inside buildings after a suicide car bombing in Karrada.

About 300 people were killed. Most of the fatalities resulted not from the explosion, but because people could not escape fires that resulted.

Investigators said the building had been constructed without fire escapes and was clad with highly combustible plastic.