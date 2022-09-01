Iraq security forces sent to Basra to maintain calm amid tension

Iraqi security forces have been deployed in the southern city of Basra on Thursday after overnight clashes left one person dead and another injured in what authorities described as a “murder incident”.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said there were conflicting reports on social media of security incidents and unrest in Basra governorate.

“We would like to point out that the issue is about the existence of a murder incident in the centre of the governorate that also left another injured, where the security forces arrested a number of suspects and are carrying out their duties and investigating this incident,” the authorities said early on Thursday.

Iraqi media outlets reported armed clashes overnight between the Saraya Al Salam group linked to influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and individuals affiliated with member of parliament Uday Al Awadi near his home in Basra.

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr outside a government building during a demonstration in Basra on August 29, 2022. AFP

Heavy gunfire could be heard in video footage taken early on Thursday in the area near the Italian Bridge over the Shatt Al Arab river .

Basra, Iraq’s southern oil centre, has historically been a flashpoint for rivalry between Shiite groups. In July 2018, protesters demonstrated outside major oilfields to demand more jobs and basic services.

Iraq, which has been dominated by sectarian politics since the United States toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, has been without a government since a general election last October during a stand-off between Mr Al Sadr and pro-Iran factions.

Tensions escalated sharply on Monday when Mr Al Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics. His supporters reacted by storming a government palace in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. At least 30 people were killed in violence that followed.

Mr Al Sadr had been demanding the dissolution of parliament and new elections.

His rivals in the pro-Iran Co-ordination Framework want a new head of government to be appointed before any new elections are held.