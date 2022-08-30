Iraq death toll rises to 23 as four rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone

Official government working hours were suspended across Iraq on Tuesday as unrest continued in Baghdad for the second day after Moqtada Al Sadr announced he was quitting political life.

Supporters of the cleric and political leader stormed a government palace on Monday and fought with rival groups.

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead after being shot in Baghdad's Green Zone, according to the latest death toll from AFP.

Iraqi security forces said on Tuesday that four rockets landed in the fortified zone, damaging residences.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said the missiles were launched from the Al Habibiya and Al Baladiyat areas east of the capital.

The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers announced late on Monday that it was suspending official public working hours on Tuesday in all provinces because of the security situation, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Iran closed its land borders with Iraq as flights to the country were halted on Tuesday.

Iranian state television said “unrest” and “curfews” in Iraqi cities were responsible for the border closures. It urged Iranians to avoid any travel to Iraq, while asking Iranian Shiite pilgrims in Iraq to avoid travel between cities.

Iran's closure of its borders to Iraq comes two weeks before the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage when millions of pilgrims from neighbouring Iran and other countries plan to go to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Arbaeen is one of the largest Shiite religious gatherings. It marks the end of the 40 days of mourning after the anniversary of the killing of Imam Hussein at the battle of Karbala in 680.

Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Baghdad following reports of civil unrest and curfews in Iraq, the Dubai airline said.

“Customers connecting to Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” Emirates said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Flydubai has also cancelled flights to Baghdad on Tuesday and Wednesday following the deadly clashes in the Iraqi capital.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” an airline representative told The National.

The airline is advising passengers who have bought tickets for travel to Baghdad to call the flydubai contact centre in Dubai to rebook or request a refund.

Iraq’s government has been in deadlock since Mr Al Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.