Iraq’s top court sets August 30 date to discuss case on dissolving parliament

Iraq’s federal Supreme Court said it will hold a session next Tuesday, August 30, to discuss a case to consider dissolving parliament, according to a statement.

The court said in a brief statement by the court received by the Iraqi News Agency that it will discuss the case brought by the head of the Sadrist movement's political body, Nassar Al Rubaie.

The case includes discussing a ruling to dissolve parliament and force the president to set a date for holding legislative elections in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.