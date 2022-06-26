Iraqi PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi starts official visit to Saudi Arabia and Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the start of an official tour that will include Iran.

Leading a senior Iraqi delegation, Mr Al Kadhimi was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. On Sunday, the delegation performed Umrah in Makkah.

In a briefing to media before the visit, a Cabinet official said the visit “comes in the context of the talks that Riyadh and Tehran recently held in Baghdad”.

These talks “represented a road map for mending relations and returning to the right course of strengthening bilateral relations” between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the official said.

Since last year, the two regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran held five rounds of talks in Baghdad to mend relations that have been damaged since 2016.

Then, Riyadh severed ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

After the last round of negotiations in April, Mr Al Kadhimi said he believed that “reconciliation is near” between Riyadh and Tehran, a further reflection of shifting political alignments across the region.

The official underlined that the visit “is not related to internal Iraqi political affairs and the talks about the formation of the new government have nothing to do with the visit”.

Iraq held national elections in October, since then political rivals have been at odds over how to distribute posts in the new administration.