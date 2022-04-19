Iraq condemns Turkish incursion in north against PKK fighters

Iraq has condemned Turkey’s latest military offensive in its northern territories against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Ankara said early on Monday that it had launched an air and ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

At least 19 suspected Kurdish rebels were killed, while four Turkish soldiers were wounded, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said.

“Iraq categorically rejects, and strongly condemns, the military operations carried out by the Turkish forces by bombing Iraqi lands through helicopters and drones,” Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf said.

بيان صحفيّ



ترفضُ حكومةُ جُمهوريَّة العراق رفضاً قاطعاً، وتدينُ بشدَّة العمليّات العسكريَّة التي قامت بها القوّات التركيَّة بقصف الأراضيّ العراقيَّة في منطقة متينة،الزاب ،أفاشين وباسيان في شمال العراق، عبر مروحيات أتاك والطائرات المُسيَّرة. pic.twitter.com/1EYmywASNY — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) April 18, 2022

“Ankara’s actions violate the principle of good neighbourliness and Iraq will not be headquarters for harming any of its neighbouring countries.

“We refuse that Iraq becomes an area for conflict and for other countries to settle scores,” he said.

Populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr warned Ankara about its operations in the country.

Mr Al Sadr said Iraq “will not be silent” if it continues to violate its sovereignty by bombing areas in northern Duhok province, part of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

“Neighbouring Turkey has targeted Iraq land unjustly and without pretext, and if [Turkey] has suspected any danger from Iraqi territory then it must coordinate with the Iraqi government to end its concerns as Iraqi security forces are capable of defending it,” Mr Al Sadr said.

“If this is repeated, then we will not remain silent, for Iraq is a fully sovereign country,” he said.

Turkish jets and artillery struck suspected PKK targets, while Turkish commandos — supported by helicopters and drones — crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

“Our heroic commandos and maroon berets — supported by attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, armed unmanned aerial vehicles — arrived on the scene by land and by air and captured the determined targets,” Mr Akar said. “Many terrorists were neutralised.”

“At this point we have reached, all planned targets have been captured,” he said.

Baghdad has repeatedly said that the presence of Turkish troops in the country was a “blatant breach of the UN charter” and was not authorised by the government.

Turkey has been fighting against the PKK for decades along its borders with Syria and Iraq.

The PKK has long used the rugged terrain of northern Iraq as a rear base to stage attacks in Turkey, which in turn set up military positions inside Iraqi territory.

Turkey and the PKK — considered a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU — have been fighting since 1984.