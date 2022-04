Iraq’s prolonged political predicament and soaring prices for essential foodstuffs have overshadowed Ramadan this year, dampening the festive spirit for many Iraqis.

Ramadan, when observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, began on Saturday for Sunnis while Shiites started on Sunday due to the differing moon-sighting techniques that each sect follows.

Many Shiites prefer to see the crescent with their naked eye, while Sunnis often use telescopes or follow Saudi Arabia’s lead.