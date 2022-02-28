EU observers say Iraq's October elections were 'orderly'

The European Union’s Election Observation Mission to Iraq has described October’s national elections as “largely peaceful and orderly” in its final comprehensive assessment.

Iraq held early elections on October 10 in response to one of the core demands of a nationwide, pro-reform protest movement that erupted in 2019.

The elections were the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Under a new electoral law, voters were able to elect individual candidates rather than cast their ballot for a party list, which paved the way for independent MPs to win seats. A total of 3,249 candidates vied for 329 seats in the Iraqi Parliament.