EU observers say Iraq's October elections were 'orderly'

The country held early polls on October 10 in response to one of the core demands of those behind pro-reform protests

Viola von Cramon, chief observer of the EU Election Observation Mission to Iraq, said the poll in October was ‘technically well-managed and competitive’. AFP
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad
Feb 28, 2022

The European Union’s Election Observation Mission to Iraq has described October’s national elections as “largely peaceful and orderly” in its final comprehensive assessment.

Iraq held early elections on October 10 in response to one of the core demands of a nationwide, pro-reform protest movement that erupted in 2019.

The elections were the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Under a new electoral law, voters were able to elect individual candidates rather than cast their ballot for a party list, which paved the way for independent MPs to win seats. A total of 3,249 candidates vied for 329 seats in the Iraqi Parliament.

Image 1 of 7
Supporters of the movement of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr celebrate in Najaf, Iraq, after preliminary results of the country’s parliamentary election were announced. Reuters