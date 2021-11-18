Iraq organises flight home for hundreds of migrants in Belarus

Hundreds of Iraqi migrants were being flown home from Belarus on Thursday after failing to cross the border into the European Union, a government spokesman told The National.

At least 430 Iraqi citizens have been registered to return on a flight organised by the Iraqi government, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf said.

The Iraqi Airways plane is scheduled to land first in the city of Erbil, capital of the northern Kurdish region, before heading to Baghdad, he said.

“The number of migrants willing to return is increasing,” Mr Al Sahaf said. “Our diplomats in Belarus are still receiving requests from other migrants to voluntarily return to Iraq.”

The exact number of Iraqis stuck in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, or at its border with EU member Poland is not certain, but diplomats were able to register about 571 Iraqis stranded in eight camps on the border, Mr Al Sahaf told the state-run TV on Tuesday.

“They are facing harsh weather conditions and suffering from the lack of food and other supplies,” he said. “The majority of them are elderly, women and children.”

"I would not go back if it wasn't for my wife," a 30-year-old Iraqi Kurd told Reuters on the eve the evacuation flight. "She does not want to go back with me to the border, because she saw too many horrors over there."

He said they had attempted to cross at least eight times from Belarus to Lithuania and Poland.

Iraqis are part of a growing migration crisis on the EU’s doorstep, with thousands of desperate migrants, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, fleeing chaos and conflict in their homelands and seeking a new life in Europe.

The migrants are seeking to take advantage of a row between Belarus and the EU.

The EU imposed sanctions on Minsk after a disputed election last year in which Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected president. In response, Minsk this year eased restrictions at its border to allow migrants to enter Europe.

The EU has accused Belarus of orchestrating the movement of migrants in retaliation for the sanctions, an accusation Minsk has denied.

Under pressure from Brussels, Iraq suspended Minsk-bound flights in August and has repatriated more than 500 Iraqis so far. But migrants have been taking flights from other countries, including Turkey and Qatar.

Belarus on Thursday offered to send home 5,000 migrants if the European Union agreed to take in 2,000, the president's spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the state Belta news agency.

Natalia Eismont said Mr Lukashenko had discussed the proposal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and that Ms Merkel had agreed to discuss it with the European Union.

Summarising the proposal, she said: "The European Union creates a humanitarian corridor for the 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We undertake to facilitate (as far as possible and if they wish) the remaining 5,000 to return to their homeland."

Ms Merkel spoke to Mr Lukashenko for the second time this week on Wednesday. Her spokesman said she stressed the need to let the United Nations and European Commission provide aid to migrants.

It was not clear whether the Belarusian proposal will be acceptable to the EU, especially as the return of 5,000 of the migrants was hedged with conditions. The EU Commission said earlier there was no question of any negotiation with Mr Lukashenko.