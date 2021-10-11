Top ISIS financier captured by Iraqi security forces

The deputy financier of ISIS in Iraq, Sami Jasim, has been captured in a counter-terrorism operation, Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said on Monday.

He said the Iraqi National Intelligence Service had worked to track down Jasim.

“While our ISF (Iraqi Security Forces) heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance,” Mr Al Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

While our ISF heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) October 11, 2021

Daesh is a derogatory name for ISIS frequently used in the region.

Jasim was “a deputy” of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, Mr Al Kadhimi said. He added: “Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes.”

The international coalition formed to fight ISIS, which frequently co-operates with the Iraqi military, has yet to confirm Jasim's death. The ISIS commander was considered by the US to be a “legacy” member of the group.

Read more Iraqi prime minister blames security failures for ISIS attacks

“Sami Jasim Muhammad Al Jaburi, also known as Hajji Hamid, is a senior leader of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and a legacy member of ISIS’s predecessor organisation, Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). Muhammad Al Jaburi has been instrumental in managing finances for ISIS’s terrorist operations,” the US State Department said while issuing a reward for his capture.

Jasim was listed by the US as Specially Designated Global Terrorist in September 2015, and was described as being the “finance minister” of ISIS during their three-year, brutal occupation of Mosul between June 2014 and July 2017.