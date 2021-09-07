Iraq: As rivers run dry, Baghdad seeks regional action on water

Where we are standing right now, there should be a river," says Nabil Musa, gesturing at a dried-up riverbed in northern Iraq.

For the environmental activist, the reason the once swirling Sirwan River has dwindled to a trickle lies across the border in Iran, which he says is "controlling all" of the river's water.

This year's lack of rainfall has left Iraq badly short of water. Officials trying to revive rivers such as the Sirwan say reduced flows from upstream neighbours Iran and Turkey are worsening home-grown problems such as leaks, ageing pipes and the illegal siphoning off of supplies.

Iran and Turkey are building big dams to solve their own lack of water, but regional co-operation on the issue is patchy.

Iraqi officials said the Daryan Dam across the border in Iran is diverting parts of the Sirwan back into Iranian lands through a 48-kilometre tunnel.

Iranian officials declined to comment on the allegation when contacted by Reuters. Iran has said the dam is still being built.

Iraqi villagers say they have felt the impact of reduced volumes from Iran for two years. They complain that the fall has had a punishing effect on communities downstream, especially during increasingly frequent years of drought.

"It's been two years since I had to stop fishing", fisherman Ahmed Mahmud told Reuters from the nearby village of Imami Zamen. With the river drying up, most of the village's 70 families have already left. The primary school is closed.

"If it continues like this, we will have to leave as well", said Mr Zamen.

The Sirwan begins in Iran and runs along its border with Iraq before flowing into Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and then on south to join the Tigris. Once abundant, it's now dotted with measuring poles showing where water once reached.

As a heatwave baked the drought-hit region in July, Iraq said the situation in the downstream province of Diyala would worsen without agreement with Iran, where about 18 per cent of Iraq's Tigris river originates, on ways to share "damage" from lower flows.

To try to cope, Baghdad limited this summer's cultivated surfaces in Diyala in both irrigated and rain-fed areas to 30 per cent of last year's and dug water wells to support struggling farmers.

Asked about Iraqi allegations that Iran is reluctant to discuss the water crisis, a senior Iranian foreign ministry official noted that drought in Iran had "caused blackouts and protest". He told Reuters that following the recent formation of Iran's new government, scheduling meetings would take time.

Read more Drought sparks fears that millions in Syria and Iraq will go without water

"However, I should underline that because of the water crisis, our first priority would be meeting our domestic needs and then our neighbours'," the official added.

Iraq's water crisis has been in the making for nearly two decades. Outdated infrastructure and short-term policies made Baghdad vulnerable to climate change and lower flows from Iran and Turkey, the source of about 70 per cent of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Iraqi water ministry spokesman Aoun Dhiab told Reuters that from June, flows from Iran and Turkey had halved.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Negotiations with Turkey on how much water it will allow downstream to Iraq are difficult. But at least they are taking place, Iraqi officials say. In contrast, there are no talks on the subject with Iran, which in the last three decades has signed contracts for the construction of at least 600 dams nationwide.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 A remote-controlled robot called ELU dispenses drinking water during a demonstration in Borg Al Arab desert, Egypt. All photos: Reuters

Mr Musa said Iran occasionally released water to Iraq. "But we don't know (in advance) when and how much", he said.

Iraqi water officials last June attempted without success to have a meeting with Tehran to discuss water shortages and seek information about Iran's water management strategy.

"We do get information using satellite imagery, on the status of dams and the size of reserves, whether in Turkey or Iran. But we would prefer to get it through diplomatic channels", Mr Dhiab told Reuters.

At a summit in Baghdad on August 28, Middle East countries including Iran discussed regional co-operation. But the issue of regional water policies did not make it on to the agenda.

"We avoided controversial topics that pit them against each other, such as water", said an Iraqi diplomat, on condition of anonymity as he was not allowed to speak to media.

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.