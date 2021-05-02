18 Iraqis killed in spree of night attacks blamed on ISIS

A firefighter inspects the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad on April 15, 2021. Reuters

At least 18 people were killed in a string of overnight attacks in Iraq allegedly carried out by ISIS on Friday and Saturday.

In the deadliest attack in the town of Tarmiyah, a roadside bomb detonated next to a passing military convoy, killing two officers and two soldiers, the Joint Operation Command said.

Iraqi military reinforcements rushing to respond to the blast were then ambushed by militants, who killed another officer and two more soldiers, it said.

Security sources said a tribal fighter and a civilian also died as fighting raged for hours through to the early morning.

Tarmiyah, about 20 kilometres north of the capital Baghdad, is known for its orchards.

Iraqi security forces have been battling ISIS militants in the area for weeks.

The militant group has launched a series of attacks against security forces and local tribal troops using bombs and light weapons.

Near the northern city of Kirkuk, militants assaulted positions held by the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, killing six soldiers and wounding several others, the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government said.

The attack took place in disputed territory claimed by both Baghdad and the Kurdish region.

Kurdish President Nechervan Barzani blamed ISIS militants for the attacks, saying they were taking advantage of “security voids in the disputed areas”.

Mr Barzani called for the Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to join forces to protect the territory.

Another attack took place in the western desert bordering Syria, a security source said.

"An officer and a soldier were killed in a bomb explosion while an army convoy was en route to Akashat," he said.

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga militia faces ISIS positions in Diyala in June 2014. AFP

A soldier was also killed in a bomb blast in Diyala province, which borders Baghdad to the east, according to another official, who added that two other fighters were also wounded in a separate attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they matched tactics previously used by ISIS.

In late 2017, after driving the extremist group out of all the areas it occupied in Iraq with the support of the US-led international coalition, the Iraqi military declared ISIS had been defeated.

But extremist sleeper cells holed up in the country’s mountains and deserts continue to carry out deadly attacks, often at night and in remote areas.

Iraq’s security forces have killed or arrested thousands of militants in continuous operations targeting the cells.

Following the latest attacks, Iraqi President Barham Saleh took to Twitter to call for "effective international support to eradicate terror across the region".

The international coalition has been in Iraq since 2014 to help fight ISIS, but a vote in parliament last year called for the departure of all foreign troops from the country.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley