Iran vows to retaliate to any US attack after Biden's warning

Iran's ambassador to the UN has said his country will respond “decisively” to any attack on its territory, its interests or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media has reported.

The warning from envoy Amir Saeid Iravani follows an announcement by Tehran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah that it is suspending attacks against US troops.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels in Yemen have continued launching strikes against commercial shipping and naval ships in the Red Sea.

Overnight on Tuesday, US Navy guided missile destroyer the USS Gravely said it shot down a cruise missile fired towards the Red Sea.

The Houthis claimed the attack on Wednesday.

The Iran-backed group, which like Kataib Hezbollah says it is acting in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza war, has an arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles that the US and UN say are supplied by Iran.

Mr Iravani's statement came hours after US President Joe Biden said he has decided on how to retaliate against a weekend strike in Jordan, for which the US accused Iran-backed groups.

Three US soldiers were killed and 40 wounded in the drone strike.

“The Islamic Republic would decisively respond to any attack on the county, its interests and nationals under any pretexts,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported Mr Iravani as saying.

The Iranian envoy also denied any exchange of messages between his country and US over the past two days, Irna added.

“Such messages have not been exchanged”, he said.

Mr Biden said he has decided how he will respond to Sunday's attack. He blamed Iran for supplying weapons used.

“I do hold [Tehran] responsible, in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it,” Mr Biden said.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Shortly after Mr Biden's statement, Iraqi Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah, which has been the main focus of blame for the attack, announced the suspension of all military operations against US troops.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is under intense domestic political pressure to force US-led coalition forces to leave Iraq, a decade after their arrival to help fight ISIS.

Foreign forces had previously been in the country during the 2003 to 2011 Iraq War.

Mr Al Sudani's critics say US strikes in Iraq are a breach of Iraqi sovereignty, so more US action could undermine him.

Kataib Hezbollah and other militant groups in Iraq and Syria have carried out numerous attacks on US personnel in the Middle East since October 7, in response to Washington's support for Israel's war in Gaza.

The US has imposed sanctions on Kataib Hezbollah for supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, which arms and trains groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Pentagon spokesman Maj Gen Patrick Ryder said there had been at least three other Iran-linked strikes in Iraq and Syria since Sunday's attack in Jordan, and more than 160 in recent months.